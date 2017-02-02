Piercings and Punctures: The Daith Piercing and Migraines

Nine months ago, 12-year-old Ethan Wilt struggled to complete school work and was kept from participating in sports, all because of migraines.

"I had them a lot, and they were really painful," said Ethan Wilt.

So what changed? He and his mother Patricia say it's the Daith Piercing.

"I haven't had a migraine since," said Ethan Wilt.

Patricia and Ethan are among a large number of Daith Piercing success stories.

The trend started with a Facebook post in November 2015 that claimed the Daith Piercing reduced migraines. Now migraine sufferers around the country are flocking to piercing shops to try to get rid of the debilitating headaches.

But even with all of the success stories, there's no scientific proof.

Dr. David Watson, Director of WVU Headache Center, said only a handful of his patients have seen sustained long-term results from the piercing, but he doesn't discourage them from trying it.

"There are a lot worse things you can do to yourself. And there are some people out there doing some kind of crazy things in desperation to try and treat a very disabling, severe condition," Watson said. "I don't necessarily tell people not to do it but I do want them to go into it with their eyes open that there's no evidence that this works."

Harmony Mafield, certified body piercer, said she's seen a wide range of people try the Daith Piercing to reduce migraines.

"Most of the people that get the piercing aren't the typical 'hey, I'm going to show up at a tattoo shop and do something crazy,'" Mafield said.

The piercing's widespread success, coupled with no science to back it up, raises the question: is it just the placebo effect?

"I think the placebo effect is actually a good thing, it's not a sign of weakness, everyone is susceptible to the placebo affect and in pain studies, migraine in particular, the placebo affect is usually about 30-40 percent effective," Watson said.

If you suffer from migraines and wouldn't mind an ear piercing, consult your neurologist and local tattoo shop to see if the Daith Piercing might be a good idea for you.