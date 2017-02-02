Stonewall Resort Recognized for Best in Hospitality

Stonewall resort continues its award-winning streak that started the year it opened.



The resort has earned a four-diamond rating by Triple-A for the 15th straight year.



The award recognizes the best in hospitality around the country.



The resort says it continues to find ways to improve service to its guests.

"You know, this spring, we're about to embark on a guest room renovation, as well as a cottage renovation, so we're excited about that to help keep our room product up to a high level of quality," said Steve Ludwig, Stonewall Resort.



It's a strategy that works for the resort. Ludwig says they have many repeat guests, with more people coming to visit for the first time each year.