Community Center Creates Conversation

A community group in Harrison County is creating a conversation when it comes to literacy.



English as a second language affects many people and the Harrison County Community Learning Center in Clarksburg is working to bridge the conversation gap.

The literacy group uses volunteers to tutor anyone in the community who might need help learning English or brushing up on their vocabulary.

Jody Morse, literacy volunteer, said, "How to speak the language, how to go to the grocery store, how to go to the doctor, how to read a pill bottle...there are many reasons why you have to be able to read English."

For more information on becoming a tutor or a student, head to their website.