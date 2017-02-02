F.B.I. Awards Community Organization for Fight Against Drugs

A local organization has been honored for its community efforts.

The F.B.I. director's Community Leadership Award is given annually to an organization that works to reduce crime, drugs, or violence.

From the hands of one organization to the hands of another, Harrison County was recognized by the F.B.I. for it effort to fight the battle against drugs.

Steve Dunham, project leader for Harrison County Chapter for Drug Free America, said, "It gives an opportunity in the community to have a path to be drug free. It's great for the kids...what it does for the teachers is they have kids that want to learn."

And Mychaela from Bridgeport High School is one of those students.

Mychaela Antil said, "The drugs are just getting out of control right now and people our age is where its starting so we need people to figure out now that its not ok to do it..at all."

The drug problem seems out of control all over the world, but the Drug Free Club of America knows it takes communities to fight the epidemic.

Stephen Morris, assistant director at the F.B.I., said "The timing of this years award I think is particularly special for West Virginians and especially for Harrison County and Bridgeport because of not just the work that the Drug Free Clubs of America does but I think its also timely in a sense that we all know what we are dealing with in our communities throughout West Virginia."

And Morris says he hopes the award brings more attention to the club.

By receiving the F.B.I's Community Leadership Award, the Harrison County Chapter for Drug Free America hopes to expand their program into more high schools and even middle schools throughout the county.