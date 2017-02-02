French Creek Freddie Predicts Longer Winter

For the fortieth year, people from around the country gathered at the West Virginia Wildlife Center to hope for a sign that spring would be arriving early, as they watch French Creek Freddie look for his shadow.

While many people focus mainly on Punxsutawney Phil, Freddie's weather predictions mean more than just a warmer season.

"This is a great event for us each year. It's definitely our biggest media day of the year. A lot of people get excited to come out here. Usually we have about 300 people that come out. Last year was a huge year, a record year, but this year was great as well," said Wildlife Biologist Tyler Evans.

It's an event that the staff at the Wildlife Center look forward to each year. With hundreds of people on site, they work to keep the entire day as full as possible so guests have plenty to do throughout the day.

"We realize that a lot of our guests come from long distances to be here with us, so we try to make it as much of an event as possible. We try to offer refreshments and activities, live music, things of that sort that will allow people to come out and have an entire morning or an entire afternoon since after the event has ended, they'll still get to go around and experience the wildlife center like they would any other day," said Evans.

While center staff have an eye on keeping the center's future bright when people visit them each year, it's all part of the event's long history, with this year's prediction being Freddie's 40th attempt at calling the weather. The center staff hope to see many of Thursday's visitors another time.

"It's great exposure for us. This event has only grown through the years, dating back to 1978, and it is really nice to see a lot of the same people that you see from year to year," Evans said.