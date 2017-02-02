New Marion County Sheriff Eager To Lead Department

Law enforcement is nothing new to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

He served as a deputy for 27 years before retiring. But he is back, now learning the administrative side of things. Riffle knows tackling the county's drug problem is important, but he said incarceration is not the answer for everyone.

"I think by working with healthcare professionals, other agencies and people in the community we might find a different way to combat the drug problem," Riffle said.

Child abuse and neglect along with larcenies and theft are also high priorities.

Sheriff Riffle said in addition to fighting crime, it is just as important for him and his deputies to make themselves more visible and available to residents within the community.

Riffle is encouraging his deputies to attend city and town council meetings in the communities where they live. He also hopes to have more of a presence in schools, even just to familiarize students with law enforcement.

But many residents are wondering what will happen to the department's BearCat armored vehicle purchased in August 2015. Riffle said he used it during the standoff situation in Rachel several weeks ago and it was helpful in keeping his deputies safe.

"I think I will continue to use it in such a way as a protective device, not as an offensive weapon against the population or the people," Riffle said.

Riffle encourages anyone with questions or concerns to stop by the sheriff's department in Fairmont.

"I always like to say we can't fix a problem unless we know what it is and unless people are willing to come to us with some of their problems or concerns, we can't do anything about it," Riffle said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is located on Monroe Street.