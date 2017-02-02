ArtsBank Exhibits Auction Pieces

ArtsBank Inc. in Randolph County set up its art exhibit today at the Federal Building downtown.

Volunteers and artists from the organization have worked tirelessly to gather items for the upcoming auction.

Vice President Pat Schoonover said the auction is ArtsBank’s biggest fundraisers.

“Its an auction we do every year,” said Schoonover. “We use the Federal Building as a way of exhibiting the items that are going to be in the auction so people can see those in advance.”

The set up houses over 200 handmade and donated items from local artists and businesses around the community.

In 1992, art program funds were cut from the elementary school system in Randolph County. Artists banded together and started a nonprofit organization which provides funding for artists who go into the schools, fulfilling the need for art education.

The goal is to provide more in-depth experiences, intensive learning in a variety of media, educational enrichment and act as role models for aspiring art students.

This is the 20th auction held for the nonprofit organization and holds a special place in the hearts of the artists involved.

The organization lost four dedicated artists last year including: Paul Bonnes, Jack Basil, Joe Reiffenberger, and Bill McWhorter.

One of McWhorter’s prints will be auctioned off at the event on February 25 at the Beverly Fire Hall.