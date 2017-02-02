Local Business Owner Raises Concerns Over Possible Tax Increases

Downtown Elkins business owners met last month for a Revenue Committee meeting.

Concerns were raised over a possible increase in the city’s B&O tax and a potential one percent sales tax boost. Good Energy Food’s Alexander Gartmann is annoyed by the lack of resources available to downtown venders.

“There’s a lot of services that are going out on the 5-lane outside the jurisdictions, the city limits if you will. The town has grown,” said Gartmann. “Those businesses and those communities need services too, and they need to collect from them as well. They always say that it’s so complicated. To me it seems like its people that just aren’t willing to do the work.”

Gartmann stressed the need to have city limits reexamined.

Businesses outside Elkins city limits are not required to pay the B&O tax and benefit from the services provided.

No official word has been made to confirm the increase in either the B&O or sales tax.