PAWV Accepting Applications for Endangered Properties List

By Kathryn Ghion, General Assignment Reporter
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is accepting applications for the 2017 Endangered Properties List.

In order to apply, a site must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be on or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places
  • Be in danger of being destroyed by neglect, re-development or the environment
  • Have owner and community support for repurposing

Last year the Homestead School in Randolph County, the 1400 block of Market Street in Wheeling, the New Salem Baptist Church in Raleigh County, and the Avis Overhead Bridge in Summers County were added to the list.  

Historic sites added to the Endangered Properties List receive help from the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps including on-site visits, guidance in preservation, and assistance in organizing volunteer clean-ups and workshops.  

“People have lived there for a long time. There’s a lot of memories attached to these historic places,” said Preserve WV AmeriCorps member Mercy Klein. “It’s important for the community’s history and for the history of West Virginia itself.”

Applications are due by February 15th and those chosen will be announced in May as part of National Historic Preservation Month.

If you know a site that’s eligible and want to apply, visit their website

