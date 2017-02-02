MUB Breaks Ground for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade

The Morgantown Utility Board broke ground for upgrades to the Star City Wastewater Treatment Plant on Tuesday. The $101.3 million in upgrades are the first renovation since the plant was built in 1965. MUB says it’s needed for several reasons, including expanding capacity from 12 million to 20.8 million gallons per day.

“One is to meet increasingly stringent new uh environmental regulations,” said Morgantown Utility Board General Manager Timothy Ball. “The second is to replace obsolete equipment. A lot of the equipment at the plant is over 50 years old, literally beyond its serviceable life. The third is just to meet the needs of a growing community. Morgantown is projected to have 40,000 additional residents by the year 2040.”

The Star City Wastewater Treatment Plant serves the Majority of Monongalia County. Plans for the upgrades have been in the works for over 10 years. Work will begin in a few weeks with demolition to free up land for the project. The improvements will take a total of 42 months.

“The new facilities that we put are gonna produce a much cleaner effluent than we’re capable of now, so very good for the environment,” said Manager of Treatment and Production Greg Shellito. “It’s also gonna help with the nutrient removals. With the removals we can get from this system we will probably already be in compliance with any limitations that will be put on us in the future, so we’re building that into the project now.”

Morgantown City Council approved the bond laws and water and sewer rate increases to fund the project last year.

“I think this is a very exciting day for us,” said Morgantown Mayor Marti Shamberger. “I’m happy to serve on the City Council whose majority voted for this new plant in Star City, which will serve the rest of our county with world class water.”