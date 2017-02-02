Lewis County Group Works to Support Local Children

A Lewis County volunteer is working to help county kids when they need it the most.



The Pack for Pals project is putting together bags of items, such as snacks, juice, and blankets, for Weston Police and the Lewis County Sheriff's Department to carry with them for kids who are victims of abuse or neglect.



Organizer Alli Clark teamed up with Lewis County First for the project, and says she knows how important some simple items can be.

"I've seen firsthand situations where kids are being neglected, and officers don't have anything in their cruisers to give the kids something to do while they're waiting on CPS or a family member to get there," said Clark.



Clark has already put together 25 packs for the two departments, and will make more based on the need those officers encounter.