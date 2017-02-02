First Exchange Bank Hosts Groundhog Day Breakfast

One local business held its annual Groundhog Day breakfast Thursday.

First Exchange Bank hosted the event at the Robert H. Mollohan center in Fairmont.

Dr. John Deskins of the WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research was the keynote speaker.

He touched on the need to study each region of the state to assess strengths and weaknesses.

Deskins cited North Central West Virginia as the state's economic leader and says other counties can learn from the area's example.

"They need to focus on economic fundamentals. They need to do things like foster a more healthy small business community because that's so important to industrial diversification and overall economic growth. They have to focus on infrastructure. If roads aren't good, if overall infrastructure isn't good, businesses aren't going to locate there. People aren't going to want to locate there."



The annual breakfast is free and open to the public.