WVU K-9 Department Trains New Puppy

WVU's K-9 department is training a new golden retriever puppy to join the explosive unit.
Nina will be responsible for detecting threats at state government and university sports events. Nina is the one-year-old niece of Ginger, the golden retriever recently awarded a 2016 K-9 of excellence.
"It's going to take some time, probably a year and a half," said Lt. Josh Cook, her handler. "She seems to do really well with her training so far, so we have high expectations for her."
Clarksburg Studio
