Shinnston Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Shinnston man Jan. 2 on sex charges.



Police say a 13-year-old girl told school authorities she was sexually assaulted by a relative. The girl also told police the incidents had been happening for years.

Jeremy Rhodes, 18, admitted to the abuse and said he had asked the girl for sexually explicit photos.

Rhodes is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.