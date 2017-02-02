WVU K-9 Wins Award For Service to West Virginia - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

WVU K-9 Wins Award For Service to West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Bailey Williams, Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

Adirondac Lady Mountaineer received an award from the American Kennel Club and the Governor's office as a 2016 K-9 of excellence. 

The 5-year-old golden retriever commonly referred to as "Ginger" is responsive for detecting possible explosives at university games and government events. She also accompanies her handler to local schools where they serve as community ambassadors.

"It's just excellent to be nominated by the AKC and to be recognized nationally," said Lt. Josh Cook, Ginger's handler. "It's just a really nice thing. I mean we do a lot to support our community here in Morgantown."

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.