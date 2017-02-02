WVU K-9 Wins Award For Service to West Virginia

Adirondac Lady Mountaineer received an award from the American Kennel Club and the Governor's office as a 2016 K-9 of excellence.

The 5-year-old golden retriever commonly referred to as "Ginger" is responsive for detecting possible explosives at university games and government events. She also accompanies her handler to local schools where they serve as community ambassadors.

"It's just excellent to be nominated by the AKC and to be recognized nationally," said Lt. Josh Cook, Ginger's handler. "It's just a really nice thing. I mean we do a lot to support our community here in Morgantown."