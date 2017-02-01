Local Kids Heal with Horses

Horses are beautiful, majestic beings but at On Eagles' Wings they're not just pretty faces, they do a lot of the work.

That work is equine therapy.

West Virginia University's Equine Studies Minor allows students to get hands-on experience in the unique field.

Beth Powell, equine specialist, is getting ready to graduate from the program.

"It is absolutely amazing, we've had kids say their first words being here," Powell said. "It's one of those things you just have to see it for yourself and you get filled with joy."

Equine therapy can help with multiple different physical and mental disabilities.

For example seven-year-old Ben has cerebral palsy.

Because a horse's walk mimics a human's walk, thirty minutes of riding his friend Mirage allows his body to send those repetitions of human movement to his central nervous system, which teaches his body how to move while walking.

His mom, Mistie Martin, said five years of equine therapy has made a remarkable difference.

"Within maybe two months of coming here and starting therapy once a week he was able to walk up a hill, within about a year he was able to do steps by himself," Martin said.

But it took the work of multiple people alongside the horses to get there.

"Doing this type of work, it's a team sport, it takes a group. The more you work with your team and the closer you get you see how great the lessons end up going," Powell said.

But of course the patients aren't the only ones learning.

Many of the volunteers at On Eagles' Wings are completing degrees at WVU. From social work majors to medical school, a variety of students are able to learn and teach at the farm.

To learn more about On Eagles' Wings and equine therapy, visit their website, here.