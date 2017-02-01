Local School Donates to Mustard Seed

A local school built a display of canned foods as part of a reading lesson. Nutter Fort Primary School donated more than 300 canned food items to the Mustard Seed Today.

The project was part of a community service commitment based on the children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

The Mustard Seed says donation from even the smallest of hands helps their mission in a big way.

Connie Wolfinger of the Mustard Seed said, "This is very generous and very kind of them to do it. This will help a lot of families. In December we fed 60 families. It helps us quite a bit because during the winter donation are always down, not only in our community but in other communities as well."

