Alderson Broaddus University Celebrates Success of 2016 Graduating Class

The 2016 Alderson Broaddus University graduating class is living life after college with a good head on their shoulders.

Director of Career Services Teresa VanAlsburg caught up with students six months after their departure from school and was very happy to find 100 percent of them have started careers or applied to graduate school.

"Several of our programs on campus, the academic program, require students to do an internship," said VanAlsburg. "Those students who are not required to do an internship we still highly encourage them because we tell them, all four years that they are here, that that is what makes them more marketable and that is what is going to build their resume is for them to have experience.”

The university requires internships for students in majors like education, nursing, criminal justice, petroleum management, and many others.

Of the 188 graduates in the class of 2016, 93 percent responded to the survey. Of the respondents, 52 percent reported being employed in their field of study. 21 percent of graduates were employed outside their field of study while 27 percent were continuing their education in graduate school.

The university’s mission is to prepare its students to compete with the demands of the workforce and the expectation of graduate school programs.