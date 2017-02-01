Upshur County Kicks Off Groundhog Day Festival

Upshur County starts celebrating Groundhog Day a day early.
The Rock Cave CEOS is sponsoring the Second Annual Groundhog Day Festival.
The event kicked off Wednesday afternoon with opening ceremonies, and continued with a community dinner.
Organizers say it's a fun way for the community to come together and enjoy themselves.
"It gets the community, the people all together and they really have a great time. They have a lot of good eating, singing, grinning, picking, and a lot of good food," said Glen Hawkins, festival organizer.
Most festival activities take place at the Banks District Fire Department in Rock Cave. The event wraps up on Sunday afternoon.
