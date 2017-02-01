Harrison County Commission Declares Jack Rollins Day

The Harrison County Commission meeting this morning included special guests...and those guests each wore their favorite superhero shirt in memory of a true superhero from the community.

Super heroes filled the Harrison County Courthouse Wednesday morning to honor their favorite and youngest superhero.

The Harrison County Commission issued a proclamation declaring Jack Rollins' birthday, February 5, as Jack Rollins Superhero Day. Jack died last July after a long battle with cancer...but Spiderman shirts and the Batman logo remind the community that his spirit left a lasting legacy.

Ron Watson, Commission President, said, "He took his situation and in the darkest moment created the brightest light."

Watson also said Jack's bright light inspired kids he would meet from all over the country fighting a similar battle with cancer. His legacy lives on through the work of his family and friends. Jack's birthday celebration will start on February 5 and end with a lantern release on February 11.

Belinda Adkins, Jack's grandmother, said, "It's still very difficult but at the same time its bittersweet to see that people still love him and care and still remember him."

And February 5 will be Jack's day for many years to come.

Jack's memory and motto lives on. As Jack always said, "Tough times make you tougher." For more ways to hear about Jack's legacy, visit his Facebook page.