Finding people to sign up at volunteer fire departments across the state is an ongoing issue.

"Gradually we have gotten to the point now where people just don't take the time to give to their community," said Barry Bledsoe, Assistant Chief at the Bunners Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Bledsoe has been a volunteer firefighter for 35 years. But over time, he has seen less and less interest in something he is so passionate about.

The West Virginia Director to the National Volunteer Fire Council, Thomas Miller, said it is a problem at home and across the country. A shrinkage of about three to five percent occurs each year in volunteer fire departments, according to Miller. Nationally, there were approximately 1.3 million firefighters ten years ago, he said, but now, there are less than 900,000.

"It’s one of those things that people tend to take for granted until they need it. Unfortunately, now, because of the lack of volunteers, one of these days somebody is going to dial 911 and nobody is going to show up," Miller said.

Bledsoe said finding people to respond to calls is increasingly difficult.

"If we get a fire in the middle of the day, and this is not unique to us, this is any department in the county, we maybe get two or three people if we're lucky and a couple of them may have left work to come," he said.

Bunners Ridge V.F.D. has about fifteen people on its roster, according to Bledsoe, a number that used to be double or triple in size. Bledsoe said the required 140 hours of training to even get involved is likely what keep people away.

As volunteer fire departments struggle to recruit members, the possibility of closing down becomes a reality.

"Whenever fire departments are faced with manpower issues, or the inability to respond but there just simply aren't any volunteers when a call comes in, that can directly impact homeowners insurance rates or property and casualty insurance rates," Miller said.

Bledsoe said he hopes a sense of community can return to give people a sense of urgency to give back.

"When I started doing this 35 years ago, I don't think I ever thought I’d be doing this for 35 years. I still enjoy it. It’s part of what I do. It’s in my blood but I also feel a sense of responsibility to the people that live around here and the people that we help," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe and Miller said other states use tax exemptions on vehicles and personal property as an incentive for volunteer firefighters, but they are not sure if it would work in West Virginia due to the budget crisis.