West Virginia Community Advocate Receives "Sharing of Self" Award

Annette Fetty-Santilli received the “Sharing of Self” Living the Dream Award from the West Virginia Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission on Monday, January 16.

She was one of five award recipients at the service. For Annette, serving her community has been a labor of love and in preparation for her daughter’s future.

“I became involved with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network after my brother passed away with pancreatic cancer and on the last day he was alive I just made a promise I was going to do something about that terrible disease,” said Fetty-Santilli.

Annette’s husband nominated her for the award and included her very extensive community work resume, including Community Advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

It has said by many people, that no one person has made more of an impact on a specific disease in West Virginia than Annette has. There is not one day that goes by that she does not do something towards the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Her personal motto was taken from Dr. Seuss’s "The Lorax," “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The award is given annually to a person who has provided vastly for others in the community.

