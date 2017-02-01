Philippi Law Enforcement Task Force Aides Barbour County

New officers were announced recently during the annual meeting of the Philippi Law Enforcement Task Force.

The Task Force comes with its own measure for ranking and is meant to help supplement the need for additional law enforcement officers for community and county events.

Philippi Police Chief Jeff Walters remembers when the Task Force first started.

“In the year 2000 one of my former chiefs, Tom Hartley, decided that he had observed in some other departments people having volunteers come in and do like an auxiliary police department or a reserve police department," said Walters. "He ended up naming it the Philippi Law Enforcement Task Force.”

Volunteers are given training on everything from self defense to proper handcuffing procedures.

Chief Walters is extremely grateful for the group and offers help and assistance in any way possible.

“None of them are bad, they are all good cops," said Eddie Flowers, Task Force member. "It saves the city a lot of money they don’t have to have a whole bunch of police; we kind of fill in for them somewhat. I will tell you we have got the best police officers, I am not kidding you. ”

The Task Force also works with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and are seen providing traffic control for parades, 5-K Runs, the Barbour County Fair, Blue & Gray Reunion, Halloween, and other county events. The next event for the group will be to watch over the students of Philip Barbour High School during the winter formal.

Additional men and women are welcome to join the Task Force, depending on grants, gifts of cash, and in-kind contributions of equipment from the business community.