Mountaineer Military Museum to Add New Memorial

A Lewis County museum is asking for the community's help to remember veterans of the "Forgotten War."



The Mountaineer Military Museum commissioned a new monument remember the Korean War.

The monument will be added to the other monuments that already standing at the museum such as the Vietnam War Memorial which was dedicated in 2015.

The owner says its time those veterans are properly remembered.

"Way overdue for those boys," said Ron McVaney, museum owner. "They're like Vietnam, they more or less tried to sweep that under the rug, Korea. They more or less take a backseat. You don't see much about it, they don't talk much about it."



Donations to support the memorial's construction can be made to the Korean War Memorial Fund at Citizens Bank in Weston.