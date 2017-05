The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Joshua Casteel, 22, is approximately 5’9” and 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has active warrants for burglary and probation violation.

Anyone with information as to Casteel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at 304-329-1611 or the non-emergency number to 911 at 304-329-0135. Any information received will be kept confidential.