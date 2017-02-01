Notre Dame Sophomore Appointed to Souper Bowl of Caring Board

A Fairmont teen is now part of a national advisory board which promotes giving back to charity.



Amy Frosch, sophomore at Notre Dame High School, was recently named one of 15 students from across the country to the Souper Bowl of Caring Board.



Frosch is now hosting a food drive at her school collecting canned goods and montary donations. All donations will go to the mustard seed.

"It's really exciting for me," said Frosch. "We got to take two trips to Houston for the board and I met all those friends and that got me really excited to go back to my hometown and make a difference and I think so far I have."



The Souper Bowl of Caring has raised more than $125 million in cash and food items since it started in 1990.