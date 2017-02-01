Physical Therapy HealthWorks Celebrates new Cheat Lake Facility

Physical therapy company HealthWorks celebrated its new Cheat Lake facility Wednesday afternoon with an open house for the public.

HealthWorks is hoping the new location at 200 Fairchance Rd. will be more convenient for both their West Virginian and Pennsylvanian clientele. The company, which works primarily with people who've had injuries, has been in the area for nearly 40 years.

"In this facility, we can offer hands-on therapy and one-on-one attention and care," said clinic director Jordan Feathers. "We just want to be convenient for our clientele, which comes from not just the Cheat Lake area but also Preston County, and then Pennsylvania around Uniontown and Fairchance."

Interested patients can call 304-599-2515 to set up an appointment.