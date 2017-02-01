Restaurant Road Trip: Lefty's Place

If you like pizza, this stop on the Restaurant Road Trip is the place for you.

“It’s hearty. It’s filling. The dough has a fried texture but light and chewy on the inside with caramelized cheese around the edges,” said Amel Morris, owner of Lefty’s Place in Morgantown.

That mouthwatering combination comes from the area’s newest pizza place, which just moved into Morgantown on December 23 from Maryland.

“I love being a restaurateur. I love waking up every day and staying late,” said Morris. “That’s just my thing and I love it. My partners are great friends and great guys. They thought this would be a good business opportunity to come up to Morgantown and start selling a different type of pizza.”

Lefty’s Place is serving it up Detroit style, which is a Midwestern style pizza, similar to Chicago style.

“Detroit style is made in steel pans,” Morris explained. “Ours are 8x10 and they’re replicas of pans that were used on the auto assembly line. They used to store bolts in, catch oil in when they were making cars. People started stealing those in old day Detroit and took them home to bake with.”

Morris says he’s a pizza guy first, so their topping-packed pies are the staple of the menu, which also features wings, salads, and even a pepperoni roll, with prices ranging from around $4 to $12.

“Our Nucky pizza is pretty popular,” Morris said of the Lefty’s Place menu. “That’s Italian sausage, cherry peppers, onion and some garlic. The kids really like the Deano that’s named after my little cousin. It’s a chicken, bacon, ranch pizza.”

With a relaxed atmosphere and tasty, affordable menu, Lefty’s Place is quickly becoming a favorite of both WVU students and the community.

“It’s nice to be downtown,” Morris said. “It’s a great place to open a business. Everyone’s very welcoming, very friendly.”

Lefty’s Place is located at 236 Walnut Street in Morgantown.

They offer eat-in, take-out and delivery after 5:00 p.m. You can call 302-241-5501 to place your order or visit them online at leftysplacewv.com.