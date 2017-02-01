New Playroom Unveiled at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown now has a new place for children to play.

On Wednesday afternoon, they unveiled their Pirate Ship Playroom for children who are staying at the house with their families while receiving medical treatment.

The space, which used to be a conference room, features colorful artwork by the STICK Co., a fish tank from A&E Aquarium Maintenance Company, games, a train set, and more.



”Being in a situation having a sick sibling or being sick themselves is stressful,” said Executive Director Eleanor Reigel. “It can be very stressful for the family as well as the child. This way they can come into the playroom and just be a kid again.”

Each time a child checks into the Ronald McDonald House they are given a special ticket that lets them into the playroom’s Treasure Chest.

“They are able to go into the room and select any toy they want,” Reigel said. “Throughout their stay if they have a bad chemo day or they have a bad treatment day, just not feeling great, or if it’s their birthday, they’ll get another ticket and go into the room.”

The Pirate Ship Playroom was made possible by several donors including the STICK Co., Atlantic Coast Pipeline Community Investment Program, West Virginia University’s Corporate Social Responsibility Class, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the West Virginia Black Bears.