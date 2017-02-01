2 Men Rob Enterprise Circle K in Harrison County

Two men robbed the Circle K gas station in Enterprise early Wednesday morning.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the gas station located at 3748 Hood Avenue, was robbed shortly after midnight.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation and will release more information when it becomes available.
