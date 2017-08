One person was taken to the hospital after a water truck rolled over on Route 19 early Wednesday morning.

According to 911 officials, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. on Route 19 Marietta to Route 18 Gore.

There is no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

The Spelter Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene,

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department is handling the investigation.