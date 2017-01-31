Local Group Learns to Use Life-Saving Drug

Narcan is an opioid overdose combating drug, the small container makes a big impact in saving lives.

Darl Hardy, Addicts Lives Matter President, knows first hand.

"I'm a success story, they used it on me one night and that's why I'm here talking to you today and why I started this group," said Hardy.

Tuesday evening the organization put on a Narcan demonstration to teach how and when the drug should be administered.

Michael Butler, Rite-Aid Pharmacy manager, said the drug is easy to use and easy to get.

"Pretty much anyone can get their hands on it, just go to your local pharmacy talk to the pharmacist," said Butler. "We've had some changes with West Virginia pharmacy law this year that allow us to be the prescriber."

Which means just about anyone can play an instrumental role in saving someone's life.

"With this training they can help someone. The problem is so fluent in this community, and if they have this knowledge they can save a life or two on the way," said Hardy.

And Butler agrees that knowledge is an important factor when it comes to Narcan.

"The biggest barrier to having this in every medicine cabinet right now is knowledge. People just don't know that it's available and if people do know it's available people aren't exactly sure what it is or how it works, people think of a needle and a syringe," said Butler.

Narcan comes in this nasal spray form and it's pretty easy, just push up into each nostril.

For more information, visit the Narcan website, here.