Bridgeport Continues Paint The Town Blue Tradition

Bridgeport continues a tradition of painting the town blue to honor members of law enforcement.



Members of the community can show their support for Paint the Town Blue by putting blue ribbons on display. Wives Behind the Badge is one of the sponsors for Paint the Town Blue and this will be the third year for the event.

"Wives Behind the Badge supports Paint the Town Blue so we decided to bring it to Bridgeport and it basically helps the families of fallen officers so it provides any kind of support that is needed during their tough times," said Bridgeport city clerk, Andrea Kerr.



This year's Paint the Town Blue will be February 12 -18.