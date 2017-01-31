Fairmont Fire Department Sees Decline In Applicants, Generational Challenges

Since Chief Ed Simmons started with the Fairmont Fire Department 24 years ago, a lot has changed.

When he took his written test, he sat alongside 44 other people vying for jobs at the department. During the last testing cycle last August, only 17 people sat for the written exam.

"Whenever I started in 1993, we were running about 600 calls for service a year. Now we're running nearly 3000," Simmons said.

Simmons said it is not just fighting fires anymore. It is intricate rescue tactics, emergency medical calls and much more training.

"It only took me 40 hours of training before I could go run into a burning building. Now the minimum training is approaching 160 hours. That’s just for probationary firefighting," he explained.

Paid firefighters are also required to complete another set of training over a three year period to keep their jobs. Subjects include emergency medical calls and various rescue operations.

Chief Simmons said there are quite a few things that need to change in order to get more people to suit up as firefighters for a living.

First, he said, wages need to increase.

"People don't realize the hourly wage that firefighters are actually making right now running into burning buildings," Simmons said.

In 1993, probationary firefighters made $5.49 per hour. Now, they are making a little more than $9.00 an hour.

"A lot of the firefighters historically have had second jobs on their days off to make ends meet and it's very difficult to do that now because you don't get any rest when you're at the fire station. It’s constantly running calls," Simmons said.

Simmons said he is working with the City Manager Robin Gomez and the City of Fairmont to increase wages. They are also using social media more for recruiting and attending job fairs whenever they can.

He said despite all the challenges he and other firefighters face, he could not see himself doing anything else.

"The reason I keep doing it is just to know that you can make a difference in someone's life," Simmons said.