United Hospital Center Encourages Blood Donations

National Blood Donor month in January is ending but United Hospital Center hopes people are still encouraged to donate blood.

The hospital says blood donation affects everyone from cancer victims to victims of car accidents.

To encourage blood donation, the hospital is hosting a blood drive on the first Wednesday of every month.

"Working within the Cancer Center at UHC, we have a need for blood products but it doesn't just end there," said vice president of cancer services at United Hospital Center, Linda Cart. "Every department of the hospital whether its a trauma or someone that is having surgery today may have a need for a blood product so by raising this awareness we want everyone to know how important it is to donate blood."

United Hospital's blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1.