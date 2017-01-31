Crews Respond to a Garage Fire in Harrison County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Crews Respond to a Garage Fire in Harrison County

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
Crew respond to a garage fire that started this Tuesday afternoon in Harrison county.

911 said the fire started after 4:00 p.m. along Route 19 in Good Hope. One lane of Route 19 had to be shut down for crews to put out that fire.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage and no injuries have been reported. Stay with 12 News and wvalways.com for the latest updates.

