Fast Attacking Norovirus Hits West Virginia

Virus season hits West Virginia from November to April and it seems in the middle of this virus season, we have a new bug, the Norovirus, in the mix.

It is a fast attacking virus and many people don't know what it is.

"Often times someone who gets Norovirus says I got food poisoning," said infectious disease doctor at United Hospital Center, Mark Povroznik. "There are different types of bacteria and viruses that can cause food poisoning but it just denotes the fact that it comes on abruptly and has abrupt symptoms such as nausea and vomiting."

The Norovirus can last anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. Nursing homes, hospitals, and schools are where the virus seems to live; and kids are easy targets.

"The biggest thing to do is try to find a way to keep the child hydrated obviously because of size and body surface area its a lot easier for a child get hydrated than an adult," said pediatrician Dr. Bran Policano.

Sanitizing is key to keeping germs down.

A few ways to make sure you and your family stay out of the doctors office this virus season is to wipe down your surfaces frequently and often and always wash your hands.