34 Kroger Pharmacies Are Now Offering Overdose Reversal Medication

34 Kroger Pharmacies are now offering opioid overdose reversal medicine Naloxone without a prescription.



Stores are offering the drug as an injection and nasal spray.

Kroger pharamacists educate and counsel customers to make sure they are comfortable using the medicine before dispensing it.

Last year, the state legislature allowed pharmacies to start selling Naloxone without a prescription.

"It's not a hurried process," said Elizabeth Means, pharmacy manager. "They don't come in here and we just hand it over. I mean we educate and counsel them on it. They have to sign off that they understand what we're talking about before we can give it to them."



Customers need to be 18 to purchase Naxolone.