Hundreds Receive Food from Mobile Food Pantry

Hundreds of people in need received free food in Marion County on Tuesday from a mobile food pantry.

The Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with EQT and the Connecting Link for a food distribution.

Organizers say they typically come with supplies for about 200 people but nearly 500 people lined up for the distribution.

One organizer says she's always been passionate about helping those in need.

"I had realized that West Virginia was a blessing to be born and raised here so in some ways I'm, as an adult, being able to give back the gifts that were given to me as a child," said Tambra, Mountaineer Food Bank.

