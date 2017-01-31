Fairmont Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children

Posted: Updated:
Alexis Nicoletti Alexis Nicoletti
FAIRMONT -

A Fairmont woman was arrested Friday after police said she overdosed in front of her children.

Alexis Nicoletti, 25, allegedly injected heroin into her wrists, lost consciousness, and fell off a kitchen chair onto the floor. This happened in front of Nicoletti's 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The 4-year-old child was unsupervised and stood on a chair in the kitchen while the Marion County Rescue Squad provided medical treatment to Nicoletti. The 1-year-old child was in a crib in another room of the home.

Nicoletti is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.