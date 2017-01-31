Fairmont Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children

A Fairmont woman was arrested Friday after police said she overdosed in front of her children.

Alexis Nicoletti, 25, allegedly injected heroin into her wrists, lost consciousness, and fell off a kitchen chair onto the floor. This happened in front of Nicoletti's 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The 4-year-old child was unsupervised and stood on a chair in the kitchen while the Marion County Rescue Squad provided medical treatment to Nicoletti. The 1-year-old child was in a crib in another room of the home.

Nicoletti is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury.