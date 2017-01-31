Elkins Man Accused of Selling Methamphetamine

An Elkins man was arrested Monday night after police said he was selling methamphetamine.

Christopher Bell, 27, was allegedly speeding on the Beverly Five Lane, according to the Elkins Police Department. When Bell was pulled over, the officer observed him making "several, unnecessary movements."

When the officer approached Bell's car, he said he noticed that Bell appeared to be nervous and was speaking rapidly and shaky. The officer then noticed a syringe in the passenger seat and had Bell step out of the car.

The officer found methamphetamine, scales, cash, syringes, a gun, a pipe, and multiples containers containing methamphetamine residue, according to police.

Bell, while riding with the police to be processed, said, "I really need to stop." When police asked what he meant, he told them he needed to stop using and selling methamphetamine.

Bell is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.