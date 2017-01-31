Boil Water Advisory Issued for Philippi

The City of Philippi Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water line break.

The water line break occurred on Evergreen Circle. The affected areas include Rex Pyles Arena, AB Football Stadium, Airport rd, Evergreen Circle, Sesame St, Newcomb, Sterling, McWhorter, Ann, Frey, Mary, and Ruth.

For more information, please contact Water Department at 304-457-3700 ext. 221 or PO Box 460 Philippi, WV.