Mon General Physicians Perform State's First Convergent Procedure

Mon General Hospital’s Heart & Vascular Center was the first in the state to perform a convergent procedure last Tuesday, that helps patients with atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rhythm.

“Atrial fibrillation affects more than three million Americans,” said Dr. Alexander Nagy, Chief or Cardiothoracic Surgery at Mon General Hospital, who was one of the physicians to perform the procedure. “Some data suggests more than six million and it is likely that this number will increase significantly.”

The minimally invasive surgery helps patients with atrial fibrillation when medication is ineffective. The convergence procedure is actually two procedures in one, done by two doctors, consecutively on the same day. It begins by gaining access to the back of the patient’s heart through a small incision.

“Using a scope and a high definition camera, we’re able to visualize specifically that area that triggers the atrial fibrillation,” explained Dr. Nagy. “We’re able to create several overlapping longitudinal lesions that we call oblations that eventually will interrupt this irregular beat circuit.”

The patient is then seen by a cardiac electrophysiologist, who makes sure the heart is not seeing any triggers that cause it to beat irregularly.

“I get access from the legs and I have catheters that are traced up to the inside of the heart,” said Dr. Latoya Linton-Frazier, who also performed the procedure. “With our catheters we are able to see the electrical signals that the pulmonary vein is transmitting as well as to verify that the oblation lesions that were already made by the surgeons are pretty sound.”

Recovery from a convergent procedure takes only a few days. The doctors hope bringing the convergent procedure West Virginia and Mon General Hospital keeps patients in the state to receive care. After performing the first procedure, Dr. Nagy predicts it will become a dominant and successful procedure.

“We find that a lot of our patients don’t want to travel and we don’t want them to travel,” Dr. Linton-Frazier said. “Our job as physicians is to try to get the newest and latest technology so that we can offer a well needed option here in West Virginia for patients who shouldn’t have to travel.”