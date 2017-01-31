WVU Dental Care to Offer Free Children's Exams

WVU Dental Care will be offering free services for children on Give Kids a Smile Day.

On Friday, February 10 children ages 1 year to 17 can visit the WVU Pediatric Dentistry Clinic inside the Health Sciences Center for examinations, x-rays, fluoride treatment, and any other necessary dental care.

Give Kids a Smile Day is part of the American Dental Association’s national dental access program and this will be the 13th year WVU Dental Care is participating. The event is also part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

“This is one way to get people back into the habit of seeing a dentist on a regular basis,” said Dr. Michael Bagby, Interim Chair of WVU Pediatric Dentistry. “Get the kids in so we can have a look. Educate the parents on oral hygiene and see if there are needs that need to be met for these children.”

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. noon and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. WVU Dental Care expects to see 15 children every 45 minutes, so appointments are recommended. You can call 304-293-0401 to schedule one for your child.

“Regular dental care is an investment and over the long term it does save you money,” said Dr. Bagby. “We’ll be very happy to see anyone and everyone on February 10. We look forward to it every year.”