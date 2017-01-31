1 Taken to Hospital After Fire in Barbour County

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire Tuesday afternoon in Barbour County.

Fire crews responded at approximately 2 p.m. to 180 I Street, in the Galloway area, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

The Barbour County Emergency Squad transported one person to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

The Philippi Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, and the Grafton, Flemington, and Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Departments assisted.