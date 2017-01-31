Students Participate in Ninth Annual Black History Month Art Contest

Ten students at the Mountaineer Boys & Girls Club will have their art featured in local U.S. Cellular Stores throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

In January, students researched the contributions and accomplishments of black figures such as Bob Marley, Michael Jordan and Martin Luther King Jr. The students then created 8.5 by 11-inch artworks depicting African Americans in the past and present.

Ten of the pieces will be selected by a panel at the Mountaineer Boys & Girls Club to compete in local U.S. Cellular stores.

"Customers are very receptive to the program," said U.S. Cellular Store Manager Scott Vanriper. "It's a little bit awkward sometimes. They come in like what are these drawings on the wall, but then when we explain to them what we're doing and why we're doing it, they're very receptive."

Three winners will be announced in March and rewarded cash prizes.

Anyone, including people who aren't customers of U.S. Cellular, can vote for their favorite pieces by visiting one of the following U.S. Cellular stores: 243 Emily Dr., 201 Tygart Mall Loop, 1047 Target Way, and 1451 Earl Core Rd.