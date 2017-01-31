UPDATE: Juvenile Hit By Tanker Truck in Anmoore

UPDATE (1/31/17 at 4 p.m.):

According to the Anmoore Police Chief Don Quinn, a 12-year-old boy was treated and released from United Hospital Center after he was hit by a tanker truck Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL:

A juvenile was hit by a tanker truck Tuesday morning in Anmoore.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the juvenile was hit by the truck at approximately 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Anmoore Road and Philippi Pike.

The juvenile was taken by his or her parent to United Hospital Center, according to police. Police said they are not sure of the extent of injuries at this time.

The Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Anmoore Police Department, responded to the incident. The police will handle the investigation.

