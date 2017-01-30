Temporary Travel Ban Sparks Concern at WVU

On Friday President Trump implemented a 90-day ban on travel from seven majority-Muslim countries. Monday evening, WVU held two events for students that might be affected by the executive order.

Kashish Tandon, WVU International Student, isn't from Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia or Libya, the seven nations mentioned in the travel ban, but he said it still negatively impacts him and a host of others.

"As much as people like to think this is only effecting people from the seven nations, I'd just like to say that it's not only affecting them. It's affecting people from the whole entire world because it's going to effect the way people perceive everyone," said Tandon.

Tandon is one of hundreds of Morgantown community members who spoke out during a vigil in support of Muslims, refugees, and international students.

Before the vigil, students, faculty and international law experts met to answer questions and discuss the logistics of the travel ban.

William Brustein, Vice President for Global Strategies and International Affairs, said the university will continue to create an inclusive environment for students from all countries. But like Tandon, he's worried about the perception the order brings.

"The perception, what this means," said Brustein. "Is America no longer the welcoming country? If the environment is perceived as being less than friendly, I fear that's going to have a deleterious effect down the road."

Corey Shetler, native West Virginian and WVU student, said he has the opportunity to tell people from his hometown about inclusively and getting rid of negative and false stereotypes.

"So I feel like I'm in this middle of this game of tug-of-war where I've reached a point where I can't be silent anymore. I have to tell my friends from back home, 'look you don't know what you're doing, you're shutting out a bunch of people who just want to make their mark," said Shelter.

WVU has a host of resources and experts to help with any travel-ban related issues, click here for more.