Shinnston City Council Discusses B&O Tax Increase

Shinnston has not had a Business and Occupation (B&O) tax raise since 1997. The city says the money generated from the tax will help keep money in city amidst a growing state deficit.

Council unanimously passed the increase of the tax to the state maximum allowed. Officials say that businesses will likely pass on the cost to the consumer. B&O taxes will go into effect starting July 1.

Revenues raised by the tax could generate approximately $153,000.

“Actually we’re foreseeing, you know, the budget cuts will come down to our level, and we’re trying to look at raising some funding on our side,” said Sammy DeMarco, Mayor of Shinnston.

Council also says the funds from the tax will help with the demolition of abandoned buildings in the city.