Marion County Clerk's Office Fights Voter Fraud

Concerns of voter fraud have been circulating across the country, but here at home in the Marion County Clerk's office, those working in voters' registration said they do everything they can do to prevent it.

Marion County Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov said voter fraud is actually quite difficult.

"I’ve been here since March of '04 and I don't ever remember a case of voter fraud occurring here in Marion County," Antulov said.

Deputy Clerk Julie Kincaid said the safeguards start with registration through presentation of a photo I.D. and proof of residency.

"Through our Secretary of State's system, when we enter someone's name and their date of birth, it then cross references with other counties to see if that person is potentially registered in another county. In the event that they are, then our system picks that up and then we take them from that county and register them in Marion County and that effectively cancels out their registration in the other county," Kincaid said.

If someone is potentially registered in a state other than West Virginia, though, things can get tricky.

"There’s no safeguard as far as out of state. We have to rely on the voter's honesty at that point," Kincaid said.

Kincaid said they do receive notification from some states about previous residents registering elsewhere, which allows clerks in Marion County to cancel their registration here. Kincaid said having a close-knit community is one thing that keeps people honest.

"When people go to vote at their precincts, most of the time the poll workers know who they are. they may know their neighbor so it's nice that they recognize these people when they do come in to vote and i think it gives us a lesser instance for voter fraud," Kincaid said.

Clerks also receive death certificates and remove voter cards for residents who have died. Voting machines and vote input software in Marion County are not hooked up to the internet, which Kincaid said makes hacking very difficult.